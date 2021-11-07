N. Korea's ambassador to China holds talks with Chinese assistant FM
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top envoy to Beijing met with China's assistant foreign minister last week to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said Sunday.
During the talks on Friday, Ambassador Ri Ryong-nam and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao "exchanged in-depth opinions about issues of mutual interest, and agreed to continue enhancing strategic and tactical cooperation down the road," the ministry said.
The meeting was also attended by officials from the North Korean Embassy in Beijing and China's foreign ministry.
It was the latest in a series of meetings between the two countries as Pyongyang and Beijing have increasingly emphasized their close ties amid stalled nuclear talks and an escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry.
Late last month, Ri paid a courtesy call on Chinese Communist Party's foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, and North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho also met with Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun on Friday.
