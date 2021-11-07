Moon calls for expanding exchanges with Visegrad Group countries
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed aides to make greater efforts to strengthen exchanges with Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, known collectively as the Visegrad Group, noting their economies are growing dynamically compared with Western European nations, a senior presidential official said Sunday.
Moon issued the instruction after returning from a three-nation European trip that included a summit in Hungary with the four Visegrad Group countries, senior presidential secretary for communication Park Soo-hyun said in a Facebook posting.
Park quoted Moon as saying that companies are well aware of how dynamic the V4 countries are, but people and the media don't appear to be, and the government should inform people about the countries in detail and strengthen cooperation with them.
"V4 represents the biggest destination of investment in the European Union and about 650 South Korean companies already have a presence there," Moon was quoted as saying. "Compared with Western European economies that are in the doldrums or slumps, this region is growing dynamically."
Moon also said South Korea and the four nations have similarities in that they have achieved democracy after overthrowing military-led authoritarian regimes or communism, according to Park.
Moon instructed aides to ensure cooperation with the V4 nations will continue in the next administration too, Park said.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for adoptive mother in appeals trial of fatal child abuse case
-
Single mom gets 20-yr prison term for neglecting 3-yr old daughter to death
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,000 for 4th day amid relaxed virus curbs