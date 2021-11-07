Pirate attacks on S. Korean ships down amid anti-piracy efforts off western Africa
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Pirate attacks on South Korean ships dropped nearly 30 percent this year mostly due to a decline in cases in waters off the piracy-prone western Africa, the maritime ministry said Sunday.
The number of pirate attacks targeting South Korean ships came to 97 during the January-September period, down 27 percent from the previous year's 132 cases, according to the ministry.
The decline stemmed mostly from a fall in attacks in waters off western Africa, apparently thanks to recently beefed-up anti-piracy efforts off Nigeria.
During the cited period, 28 pirate attacks on Korean ships were reported from the region, down from 44 cases reported a year earlier, the ministry said.
Pirate attacks on Korean ships in the Asian region also dropped 37 percent on-year to 39 from the previous year's 62, the ministry said.
Of them, 20 attacks were reported in the Singapore Strait, a major shipping route for South Korean vessels, making up 51 percent of all pirate-related incidents in the Asian region.
The ministry said most pirate attacks in Asia are robberies, which can be heavily reduced by simply deploying more crew members to look out for threats while their ships are anchored or sailing.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
Single mom gets 20-yr prison term for neglecting 3-yr old daughter to death
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases stay over 2,000 for 5th straight day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds artillery fire competition: state media