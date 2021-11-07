Yoon ahead of Lee in survey on suitability for president
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is ahead of Lee Jae-myung, the candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, beyond the margin of error, a survey on their suitability for presidency showed Sunday.
Yoon earned 45.8 percent against 30.3 percent for Lee in the survey of 1,005 people conducted Friday and Saturday by the pollster PNR. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.
In the survey, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party came third with 4.7 percent, trailed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.2 percent and former Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs Kim Dong-yeon with 0.9 percent.
The survey was commissioned by local media outlets, including New Daily.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
