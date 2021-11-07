Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to expand high-level communication with U.S. on chip supply chain cooperation: gov't

All News 19:53 November 07, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will expand high-level communication with the United States to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in ensuring stable semiconductor supply chains, the Seoul government said Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs Hong Nam-ki led a meeting on economic security, a day before the deadline by which the U.S. government asked global semiconductor manufacturers to submit information to help address global chip shortages.

"After the deadline for the submission of information, we plan to further solidify the South Korea-U.S. partnership for cooperation on the semiconductor supply chains through high-level communication with the U.S.' side," the government said following the meeting.

The U.S. Commerce Department's request for information has triggered concerns among global chip makers, as the provision of some information could amount to a disclosure of their trade secrets.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hong Nam-ki speaks during a meeting on economic security at the government complex in central Seoul on Nov. 7, 2021, in this photo provided by the finance ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#chip supply chain #cooperation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!