Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential election depends on three factors: probe into land development scandal, MZ's votes, inappropriate words (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Urea water and chip shortage pound S. Korea's industry (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee focuses on long-term rent, while Yoon stresses reconstruction of homes (Donga llbo)
-- Competition for election pledges to break unlikeable images (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee, Yoon fiercely vying for votes of people in 20s-30s and swing voters (Segye Times)
-- Yoon vows to spend 50 tln won to compensate self-employed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential race of Lee and Yoon, who were never elected lawmakers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-youl fighting to woo young voters (Hankyoreh)
-- Capability or fairness, framing war starts (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Parents of infants and single-person households spend most during COVID-19 pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential race commences, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-youl fighting to woo young voters (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Urea to be flown in by military (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Presidential race begins in earnest (Korea Herald)
-- What's behind Sejong City's high birthrate? (Korea Times)
