Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential election depends on three factors: probe into land development scandal, MZ's votes, inappropriate words (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Urea water and chip shortage pound S. Korea's industry (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee focuses on long-term rent, while Yoon stresses reconstruction of homes (Donga llbo)

-- Competition for election pledges to break unlikeable images (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee, Yoon fiercely vying for votes of people in 20s-30s and swing voters (Segye Times)

-- Yoon vows to spend 50 tln won to compensate self-employed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential race of Lee and Yoon, who were never elected lawmakers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-youl fighting to woo young voters (Hankyoreh)

-- Capability or fairness, framing war starts (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Parents of infants and single-person households spend most during COVID-19 pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)

