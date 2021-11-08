(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 8)

Netflix is not changing its "free-rider" policy in Korea, resisting demands to pay fees for network use. Last Thursday, Netflix Vice President Dean Garfield reiterated his company's position that it is up to telecom service providers to send the content, citing network neutrality as the reason. Net neutrality is the promise of the international community to prohibit discrimination in the use of communication networks. But it was never meant to allow telecom providers to transmit content free of charge.