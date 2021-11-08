Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q3 net profit up 17.7 pct. to 191.2 bln won

All News 07:57 November 08, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 191.2 billion won (US$161.3 million), up 17.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 240.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 208.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 81.4 percent to 6.14 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!