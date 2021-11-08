Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 08, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/10 Rain 60

Incheon 11/10 Rain 60

Suwon 12/11 Rain 60

Cheongju 13/13 Rain 60

Daejeon 13/12 Rain 60

Chuncheon 13/09 Rain 80

Gangneung 18/14 Rain 60

Jeonju 13/12 Rain 60

Gwangju 13/12 Rain 30

Jeju 15/15 Rain 60

Daegu 16/11 Rain 80

Busan 19/17 Rain 90

(END)

