Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/10 Rain 60
Incheon 11/10 Rain 60
Suwon 12/11 Rain 60
Cheongju 13/13 Rain 60
Daejeon 13/12 Rain 60
Chuncheon 13/09 Rain 80
Gangneung 18/14 Rain 60
Jeonju 13/12 Rain 60
Gwangju 13/12 Rain 30
Jeju 15/15 Rain 60
Daegu 16/11 Rain 80
Busan 19/17 Rain 90
(END)
