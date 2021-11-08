Moon's approval rating near record low; main opposition party's support hits new high
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell to a near record low, while that of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) rose to a new high after the PPP nominated a former top prosecutor as its presidential candidate, a poll showed Monday.
Moon's rating dropped to 34.2 percent, down 4.5 percentage points from a week ago, according to the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,525 people over the age of 18 from Nov. 1-5.
In the Realmeter surveys, Moon's lowest rating of 33 percentage points was recorded in the fourth week of April this year.
In contrast, the PPP saw its approval rating rise to a record high of 46 percent, up 3.4 percent from a week earlier.
Last Friday, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was named the presidential nominee of the PPP in the main opposition party's hotly contested nomination.
Yoon emerged as a powerful opposition hopeful during his public feuds with the Moon administration over prosecution reform and politically sensitive probes.
Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, said the PPP's public support was buoyed by last Friday's nomination event.
With the presidential election five months away, public support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) fell 4 percentage points to a record low of 25.9 percent.
The presidential election scheduled for March 9 is expected to be largely a competition between Yoon and Lee Jae-myung, a former Gyeonggi Gov. who was nominated as the DP's presidential candidate earlier this month.
Recent surveys have shown the upcoming presidential race may be neck-and-neck between Lee and Yoon.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
No unusual N.K military activities detected: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds artillery fire competition: state media
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases stay over 2,000 for 5th straight day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October