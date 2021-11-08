Seoul stocks open lower on tech, financial slump
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday on losses in financial, bio and tech stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.41 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,945.86 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks got off to a weak start amid foreign and institutional sell-offs.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.14 percent to 70,300 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.34 percent to 104,500 won. Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.47 percent to 214,000 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 2.89 percent to 839,000 won, financial top cap Kakao Bank shed 4.9 percent to 54,400 won, and Kakao Pay plunged 6.76 percent to 158,500 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
No unusual N.K military activities detected: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds artillery fire competition: state media
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases stay over 2,000 for 5th straight day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Instant noodles prices grow at fastest clip in 13 years in October