SK Networks Q3 net income up 117.4 pct. to 18.4 bln won

All News 10:17 November 08, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 18.4 billion won (US$15.6 million), up 117.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 47.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10 percent to 2.81 trillion won.
