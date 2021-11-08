SK Networks Q3 net income up 117.4 pct. to 18.4 bln won
All News 10:17 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 18.4 billion won (US$15.6 million), up 117.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 47.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10 percent to 2.81 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
No unusual N.K military activities detected: S. Korean military
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Yoon ahead of Lee in survey on suitability for president
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage