CJ Logistics Q3 net profit down 16.8 pct. to 39.5 bln won
All News 10:32 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 39.5 billion won (US$33.4 million), down 16.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 105.3 billion won, up 13.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 2.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
No unusual N.K military activities detected: S. Korean military
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Yoon ahead of Lee in survey on suitability for president
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage