Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, is leading his opponent Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party by nearly 12 percentage points in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Monday.
Yoon garnered 43 percent support against Lee's 31.2 percent in the survey conducted on 1,009 adults nationwide on Friday and Saturday, according to the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).
Yoon's rating jumped 10.6 percentage points from the previous week, while Lee's dropped 2 percentage points.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, earned 4.7 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party with 3.7 percent and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon with 1.4 percent.
Lee Kang-yun, head of the KSOI, said Yoon's support rose on the back of the PPP national convention Friday where he was named the presidential nominee.
"As competition heated up toward the end of the primary, interest among the support base surged, which appears to have been temporarily reflected (in the survey results)," he said.
In a hypothetical two-way matchup, Yoon beat Lee 47.3 percent to 35.2 percent.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
The presidential election is scheduled for March 9.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
No unusual N.K military activities detected: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Yoon ahead of Lee in survey on suitability for president
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage