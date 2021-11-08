The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.90 0.89
2-M 1.00 1.00
3-M 1.15 1.14
6-M 1.40 1.40
12-M 1.74 1.75
