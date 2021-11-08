Yoon subject to new probe over charges of illegal documenting of judges: activist group
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), has been booked on additional charges connected to the prosecution's documenting of judges' traits in the past, an activist group said Monday.
The group of self-claimed "judicial justice" activists said it received notification from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Oct. 22 that Yoon has been booked by the office in connection with its complaint.
The group filed a complaint against Yoon with the CIO in June, alleging that Yoon was responsible for the document, supposedly based on illegal surveillance, and prevented investigations into suspicions surrounding the document when serving as prosecutor general.
In December last year, the justice ministry suspended Yoon, who was then prosecutor general, from duty for two months, citing four counts of alleged misconduct, including the surveillance of judges overseeing politically sensitive cases, including those connected to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and some presidential officials.
Prosecutors who probed the case, however, dropped the charge against Yoon in February.
Yoon has previously been booked by the CIO in a separate case involving the PPP's political meddling scandal on multiple charges, including abuse of power. He has denied involvement in the case.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Heroes beat Bears in KBO wild card thriller, force 2nd game
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey