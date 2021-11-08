Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------------
(LEAD) Moon orders utmost efforts to stabilize supply of urea water solution
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday instructed aides to mobilize all possible measures to stabilize a supply of urea water solution amid growing public concerns about a worsening shortage of the key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions due to tightened imports.
Moon also ordered aides to "make utmost diplomatic efforts to secure" urea water solution from foreign countries, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
-----------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to import 200 tons of urea from Vietnam amid supply shortage
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to import 200 tons of urea from Vietnam next week in the latest move to help ease a supply shortage of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions.
The amount is part of 10,000 tons of urea that South Korea hopes to import from Vietnam and other nations to make urea water solution, according to the finance ministry.
-----------------------
(LEAD) Illegal traders of urea water solution could face maximum 3-year jail sentence: gov't
SEOUL -- Hoarders of urea water solution could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 100 million won (US$84,000), the government warned Monday, as it launched a special crackdown on illegal market activities amid a shortage of the material essential to diesel vehicles.
The government launched the crackdown by mobilizing 31 inter-agency teams comprising 108 personnel as the country grapples with a shortage of urea water solution, known as diesel exhaust fluid used to reduce emissions.
-----------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, Singapore aim to strike digital trade deal this year
SEOUL -- South Korea and Singapore agreed Monday to conclude their digital trade pact this year in a move to deepen broader trade and economic ties, Seoul's trade ministry said.
The agreement was made during the meeting between Seoul's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng held in Seoul.
-----------------------
S. Korea to keep monitoring N. Korean military's moves: ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean government reacted cautiously to a report of North Korea's military having staged an "artillery fire competition," saying it will keep a close watch on related situations.
"Rather than prejudging North Korea's intentions, the government will closely monitor relevant moves," the unification ministry's spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told reporters when asked about the issue.
----------------------
Military holds meeting of generals, admirals on defense reform, leadership
SEOUL -- South Korea's military held an annual meeting of general-grade officers from all armed services via video links Monday to discuss defense reform, inter-service cooperation and other security issues, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and the top brass of the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps attended the Mugunghwa Meeting that the military has held since 1973 to discuss national security issues. Mugunghwa, the rose of Sharon in English, is the country's national flower.
----------------------
State spy agency says it has foiled 14 hacking attempts from abroad this year
SEOUL -- South Korea's state intelligence agency said Monday it has detected 14 hacking attempts from abroad on the country's key industry technologies in the first nine months this year that could have resulted in nearly 1.78 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) worth of damage to relevant companies.
Of the total cases detected between January and September, seven were reported from the country's leading chip and display industries, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
----------------------
(LEAD) Training camp opens for S. Korea ahead of Nov. World Cup qualifiers
SEOUL -- The South Korean men's national football opened training camp Monday ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches this month.
Players reported to the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, just north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, for a three-day camp before they host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday. South Korea will then face Iraq on Nov. 16 in Qatar as a neutral venue.
