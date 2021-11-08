Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Holdings Q3 net income up 93.2 pct. to 523.8 bln won

All News 14:22 November 08, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 523.8 billion won (US$442.4 million), up 93.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 34.4 percent on-year to 637 billion won. Revenue increased 40.3 percent to 5.51 trillion won.
