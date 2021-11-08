Lee to meet top U.S. diplomat for East Asia this week
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, will meet with the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia in Seoul this week, his party said Monday.
Lee is scheduled to meet Thursday with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, Rep. Kim Han-jung, chief of the DP international committee, told reporters.
Kritenbrink is set to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday on his first visit to the country since taking office in September. He is expected to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Seung-bae, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and other senior officials to discuss North Korea and other regional issues.
The U.S. diplomat is reportedly seeking a meeting also with Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party.
Lee is also scheduled to meet Thursday with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
