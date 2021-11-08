S. Korea joins high-level preparatory meeting for APEC summit
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's senior diplomat participated in a preparatory meeting to fine-tune agenda items for an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Lee Sung-ho, deputy foreign minister on economic diplomacy, represented Seoul during the virtual conference held last week to prepare for the annual APEC summit slated for Friday.
Lee and other participants discussed actions plans for the Putrajaya Vision 2040, which aims to strengthen trade and investment, and seek sustainable and inclusive growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2040, the ministry said.
Hosted by New Zealand, leaders, ministers and senior officials from APEC's 21 member states plan to discuss economic and trade policies to overcome the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and pursue sustainable growth.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Heroes beat Bears in KBO wild card thriller, force 2nd game
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage