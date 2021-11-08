Ulsan midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong voted K League's top player for Oct.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong was voted South Korean football's top player for October on Monday, becoming the first player from his club to be honored in 2021.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Lee beat out three other candidates for its Player of the Month honor, sponsored by the league's official video game partner, Electronic Arts (EA).
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' "FIFA Online 4" video game players (15 percent).
Lee ranked third in the technical study group vote but led the way in voting by fans and FIFA Online 4 players.
The dynamic midfielder scored twice in three matches for the month, helping Ulsan stay in the hunt for their first K League 1 title since 2005.
Lee will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.
