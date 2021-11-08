KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 37,550 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 132,500 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 34,800 UP 1,350
Yuhan 60,200 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 7,590 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 116,500 DN 2,000
KCC 338,500 UP 23,000
SKBP 96,000 DN 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,600 UP 300
KIA CORP. 88,100 UP 100
DL 65,100 UP 1,200
LotteChilsung 138,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 215,000 0
AmoreG 49,700 UP 300
GCH Corp 28,800 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,630 UP 210
POSCO 284,500 DN 500
Nongshim 279,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 80,900 UP 1,000
Hyosung 99,500 UP 300
LOTTE 33,800 UP 200
BukwangPharm 13,000 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 106,000 UP 3,500
Daewoong 31,700 DN 850
SamyangFood 80,700 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 DN 5,000
TaekwangInd 979,000 DN 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,150 UP 80
LG Corp. 93,600 UP 100
KAL 31,150 UP 1,050
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,740 DN 155
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 DN 4,500
BoryungPharm 14,300 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,000 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,800 DN 200
Shinsegae 242,000 UP 8,500
DongwonInd 231,500 DN 3,500
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Heroes beat Bears in KBO wild card thriller, force 2nd game
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team