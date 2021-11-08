KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 48,250 UP 450
LS 60,400 UP 200
GC Corp 242,000 DN 13,000
GS E&C 42,150 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 744,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 182,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 UP 140
SKC 172,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 33,200 UP 500
Ottogi 473,000 UP 500
IlyangPharm 29,250 DN 650
NHIS 13,000 UP 50
SamsungElec 70,600 UP 400
DB INSURANCE 58,700 UP 600
TaihanElecWire 2,255 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 UP 300
Daesang 23,850 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,170 UP 50
ORION Holdings 16,050 0
DB HiTek 58,400 DN 700
CJ 97,100 DN 200
LX INT 27,100 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 16,350 UP 350
SK hynix 107,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 686,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,000 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,400 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,650 DN 300
Kogas 43,500 UP 200
Hanwha 32,450 0
ShinpoongPharm 46,450 DN 3,550
KG DONGBU STL 11,200 UP 450
F&F Holdings 45,650 UP 5,600
SK ie technology 158,500 UP 13,000
HyundaiMipoDock 75,400 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 45,000 UP 100
S-Oil 101,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 216,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,500 DN 3,000
