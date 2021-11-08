KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 26,900 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 79,600 UP 1,700
MERITZ SECU 4,625 UP 15
HtlShilla 82,600 UP 2,400
Hanmi Science 57,500 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 164,000 0
Hanssem 90,600 UP 1,000
KSOE 102,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,050 UP 200
OCI 120,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 60,000 UP 1,000
KorZinc 500,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,980 UP 80
Mobis 252,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,450 UP 300
S-1 84,100 UP 400
ZINUS 83,600 DN 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 169,000 DN 2,000
Hanchem 336,500 DN 2,000
DWS 49,850 DN 150
SamsungSecu 47,300 UP 350
KEPCO 23,750 UP 650
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 0
CheilWorldwide 23,150 DN 250
KT 30,600 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL169500 UP5500
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,700 UP 600
HyundaiElev 47,500 UP 500
SamsungEng 23,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 157,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,050 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 5,510 UP 10
Hanon Systems 14,700 UP 100
SK 245,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 5,860 UP 100
Handsome 43,100 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 22,350 UP 400
COWAY 80,800 UP 3,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 UP 2,500
