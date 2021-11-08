KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 0
IBK 11,150 UP 50
DONGSUH 34,250 DN 300
LOTTE TOUR 19,650 UP 1,100
LG Uplus 14,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,100 DN 100
KT&G 86,600 UP 500
DHICO 26,550 UP 50
Doosanfc 54,000 UP 100
LG Display 20,350 0
Kangwonland 27,100 UP 450
NAVER 408,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 125,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 629,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 1,500
DSME 24,550 DN 100
HDSINFRA 8,070 DN 30
DWEC 6,140 UP 90
DongwonF&B 203,000 0
KEPCO KPS 43,850 UP 650
LGH&H 1,225,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 771,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 90,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,600 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,800 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 122,500 DN 500
Celltrion 197,000 DN 12,000
Huchems 25,400 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,800 UP 1,500
KIH 87,300 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 27,250 UP 100
GS 42,950 UP 800
CJ CGV 30,300 UP 400
LIG Nex1 47,500 UP 50
Fila Holdings 38,300 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,700 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,400 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 186,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Heroes beat Bears in KBO wild card thriller, force 2nd game
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team