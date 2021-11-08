SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 0

IBK 11,150 UP 50

DONGSUH 34,250 DN 300

LOTTE TOUR 19,650 UP 1,100

LG Uplus 14,300 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,100 DN 100

KT&G 86,600 UP 500

DHICO 26,550 UP 50

Doosanfc 54,000 UP 100

LG Display 20,350 0

Kangwonland 27,100 UP 450

NAVER 408,000 DN 2,500

Kakao 125,000 DN 3,500

NCsoft 629,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 107,500 UP 1,500

DSME 24,550 DN 100

HDSINFRA 8,070 DN 30

DWEC 6,140 UP 90

DongwonF&B 203,000 0

KEPCO KPS 43,850 UP 650

LGH&H 1,225,000 DN 4,000

LGCHEM 771,000 DN 15,000

KEPCO E&C 90,300 UP 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,600 DN 800

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,800 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 122,500 DN 500

Celltrion 197,000 DN 12,000

Huchems 25,400 DN 650

DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,800 UP 1,500

KIH 87,300 UP 500

LOTTE Himart 27,250 UP 100

GS 42,950 UP 800

CJ CGV 30,300 UP 400

LIG Nex1 47,500 UP 50

Fila Holdings 38,300 UP 1,300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,700 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 3,400 UP 10

AMOREPACIFIC 186,500 DN 1,500

(MORE)