KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 20,650 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 234,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 32,300 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 55,300 UP 200
Hansae 25,250 UP 1,350
LX HAUSYS 69,400 UP 1,700
Youngone Corp 45,200 UP 1,650
CSWIND 64,100 UP 3,200
GKL 16,300 UP 600
KOLON IND 83,300 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 278,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 8,590 UP 150
emart 166,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY421 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 44,300 UP 350
HANJINKAL 57,000 UP 500
DoubleUGames 66,700 UP 700
CUCKOO 20,000 DN 400
COSMAX 122,500 UP 2,000
MANDO 65,700 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 823,000 DN 41,000
INNOCEAN 57,900 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 40,850 UP 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,650 UP 450
Netmarble 125,000 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 441,500 DN 9,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S61400 DN400
ORION 115,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 UP 50
BGF Retail 169,500 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 169,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 24,350 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 571,000 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 668,000 UP 18,000
SKBS 220,500 DN 36,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,350 UP 50
KakaoBank 55,600 DN 1,600
HYBE 392,500 UP 9,000
DL E&C 133,000 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,920 UP 110
