CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 11.7 pct. to 211.2 bln won
All News 16:06 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 211.2 billion won (US$178.5 million), up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 433.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 402.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.1 percent to 6.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Heroes beat Bears in KBO wild card thriller, force 2nd game
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team