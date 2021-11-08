S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 8, 2021
All News 16:33 November 08, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.370 1.397 -2.7
2-year TB 1.746 1.760 -1.4
3-year TB 1.906 1.944 -3.8
10-year TB 2.329 2.350 -2.1
2-year MSB 1.779 1.850 -7.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.438 2.468 -3.0
91-day CD 1.140 1.130 +1.0
(END)
