S. Korean vice minister, U.S. envoy discuss Iran issue
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister talked over phone with the U.S. special envoy on Iran and exchanged views on the ongoing efforts to resume nuclear talks with the Middle Eastern nation, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Choi Jong-kun, first vice minister of foreign affairs, and Robert Malley discussed the issue, as world powers and Tehran are set to resume negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal on Nov. 29.
Malley shared the latest development for the nuclear talks, and Choi reaffirmed Seoul's willingness to provide support for the diplomatic efforts, the ministry said without elaboration.
Although South Korea is not part of the landmark accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the allies have maintained communication on the matter, especially with Iranian assets here frozen under fresh U.S. sanctions.
About US$7 billion worth of Iranian assets remain locked in South Korean banks under U.S. sanctions that were put back in place following Washington's 2018 withdrawal from the multilateral nuclear pact with Tehran.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Heroes beat Bears in KBO wild card thriller, force 2nd game
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team