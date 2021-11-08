Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food Q3 net profit up 31.7 pct. to 32 bln won

All News 16:52 November 08, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 32 billion won (US$27.1 million), up 31.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 39.9 percent on-year to 14 billion won. Revenue increased 10.6 percent to 893.9 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!