Hyundai Green Food Q3 net profit up 31.7 pct. to 32 bln won
All News 16:52 November 08, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 32 billion won (US$27.1 million), up 31.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 39.9 percent on-year to 14 billion won. Revenue increased 10.6 percent to 893.9 billion won.
