Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net income up 69.5 pct. to 65.7 bln won

All News 18:01 November 08, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 65.7 billion won (US$55.5 million), up 69.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 27.4 billion won, down 29.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7.6 percent to 575.3 billion won.
