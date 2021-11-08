At forum, Vice FM calls for expanded cooperation with Middle East
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister on Monday called for expanding cooperation between the country and the Middle East to new areas, including health care, eco-friendly energy and smart agriculture.
Vice Minister Choi Jong-kun made the remarks at the Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum in Seoul, attended both in person and online by government officials and private experts from the two sides.
In his keynote speech, Choi noted relations between South Korea and the region are steadily developing in a future-oriented way, the foreign ministry said.
He suggested the two sides explore new areas of cooperation, including new energy resources, technology-based agriculture and healthcare and medicine as they prepare for a post-pandemic era.
Choi also requested the Middle East's continued support for Seoul's drive for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The semi-official forum was launched in 2003 to discuss ways to boost friendship and cooperation between South Korea and the Middle East.
The 17th edition of this year was co-hosted by the Korea-Arab Society and the Jeju Peace Institute, from South Korea, and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) from the United Arab Emirates.
Officials and experts from the Middle East including Lana Nusseibeh, assistant minister for political affairs at the UAE foreign ministry, and Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, director general of ECSSR, attended the event virtually.
