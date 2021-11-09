(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Crowds pack religious facilities on 1st weekend under 'living with COVID-19'