Satellite imagery shows continued operation of N. Korea's uranium enrichment plant: report
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to operate its key uranium plant, a U.S. think tank said Monday, suggesting a steady growth in North Korea's stockpile of the material used to build nuclear weapons.
Citing recent satellite imagery, Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, reported the North's Pyongsan Uranium Concentrate Plant remains operational and is producing uranium concentrate.
"The main plant of the Pyongsan Uranium Concentrate Plant continues to show activity consistent with the continued production of uranium concentrate and ongoing maintenance efforts," the report said, citing commercial satellite imagery collected between April and October.
It said some panels on the roof of a "leaching and classifying building" at the Pyongsan plant appeared to have been replaced due to deterioration that it said "is caused by acid vapor condensing on the underside of the roof panels."
The report noted the Pyongsan plant remains the "sole verified producer of uranium concentrate," also known as yellowcake.
"As such it represents the foundation upon which the nation's production of fissile material for nuclear weapons is built," it said.
The Pyongsan facility is located some 45 kilometers north of the inter-Korean border.
North Korea has staged six nuclear tests with its last test being conducted in September 2017.
The North, however, has repeatedly vowed to continue bolstering its nuclear capability as a deterrent against what it claims to be U.S. hostility toward it.
"Given the observed level of activity and North Korean statements concerning the importance of continued development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, and barring any unforeseen developments, the plant will undoubtedly remain operational for the foreseeable future," said the report.
"The dismantlement of the Pyongsan Uranium Concentrate Plant should be an essential component to any meaningful future "complete, verifiable, irreversible dismantlement" nuclear agreement between the United States and North Korea," it added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'