SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee vows relief grants for all people, Yoon calls for full compensation of losses (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Every manmade disaster case involves victims among graduates of specialized high schools (Kookmin Daily)
-- Deaths from COVID-19, serious cases rise; living with virus causes anxiety (Donga llbo)
-- From garbage trucks to town buses, urea water solution crisis to hit everyday life (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea loses growth engine, sees increase in debt (Segye Times)
-- Urea water solution crisis will not end soon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon's support jumped 11 percentage points in a week, young voters' preference far from clear (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Creation of tax on land possession will benefit 90 pct of people' (Hankyoreh)
-- Upcoming presidential election depends on MZ generation's choice (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushing to deter this year's taxation for next year's relief grants (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon 42.3 pct vs. Lee 34.5 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- PPP's Yoon gets bounce in poll following convention (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Both presidential campaigns target voters in their 20s, 30s (Korea Herald)
-- Steep increase in gov't debt rings alarm bells (Korea Times)
