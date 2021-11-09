Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee vows relief grants for all people, Yoon calls for full compensation of losses (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Every manmade disaster case involves victims among graduates of specialized high schools (Kookmin Daily)
-- Deaths from COVID-19, serious cases rise; living with virus causes anxiety (Donga llbo)
-- From garbage trucks to town buses, urea water solution crisis to hit everyday life (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea loses growth engine, sees increase in debt (Segye Times)
-- Urea water solution crisis will not end soon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon's support jumped 11 percentage points in a week, young voters' preference far from clear (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Creation of tax on land possession will benefit 90 pct of people' (Hankyoreh)
-- Upcoming presidential election depends on MZ generation's choice (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushing to deter this year's taxation for next year's relief grants (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon 42.3 pct vs. Lee 34.5 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- PPP's Yoon gets bounce in poll following convention (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Both presidential campaigns target voters in their 20s, 30s (Korea Herald)
-- Steep increase in gov't debt rings alarm bells (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'