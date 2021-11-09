Korean-language dailies

-- Lee vows relief grants for all people, Yoon calls for full compensation of losses (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Every manmade disaster case involves victims among graduates of specialized high schools (Kookmin Daily)

-- Deaths from COVID-19, serious cases rise; living with virus causes anxiety (Donga llbo)

-- From garbage trucks to town buses, urea water solution crisis to hit everyday life (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea loses growth engine, sees increase in debt (Segye Times)

-- Urea water solution crisis will not end soon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon's support jumped 11 percentage points in a week, young voters' preference far from clear (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Creation of tax on land possession will benefit 90 pct of people' (Hankyoreh)

-- Upcoming presidential election depends on MZ generation's choice (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pushing to deter this year's taxation for next year's relief grants (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon 42.3 pct vs. Lee 34.5 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

