(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 9)

As for materials with big consequences to the national economy, the government needs to deal with supply chain issues from a national security perspective. It must consider domestic production of materials, even though it is not price-competitive to do so. Extracting urea from coal is not as complicated as high technology. Quite a few Korean companies produced the chemical substance at home, but all of them closed their business about 10 years ago because of a low profitability compared with imports from China. The government needs to support domestic producers if needed to help them maintain their price competitiveness.