(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 9)

The push for an inspection by the Justice Ministry and the prosecution is understandable as they want to find dirt on the former prosecutor general after he became presidential candidate of the PPP. The inspector at the Justice Ministry is Lim Eun-jeong, a pro-government prosecutor. Another case on the Cho family's suspicious investment in a private equity fund is being inspected by the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office led by Lee Sung-yoon, also a pro-government prosecutor. Inspector Lim cited the need to find out why the investigation was only focused on the Cho family, not many figures behind the suspicious fund. That's not persuasive either. Actually, it was the current leadership of the prosecution that rejected a request to assign more prosecutors to clear the suspicion.