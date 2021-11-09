NHN Q3 net profit up 38.7 pct. to 44.5 bln won
All News 08:14 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 44.5 billion won (US$37.6 million), up 38.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 27.9 billion won, up 18.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 14.8 percent to 472.5 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'