Moon pledges to open firefighter hospital in 2024
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday pledged to open a hospital for firefighters in 2024 to better safeguard their safety and health.
In a message marking the 59th Fire Service Day, Moon also vowed to improve firefighting equipment and provide more personal safety gear.
The firefighter hospital, which is under construction as planned, will open in 2024 as the nation "will do its utmost to continue to safeguard firefighters' safety and health," Moon said.
"People have always had faith in firefighters. The way to repay that trust is to ensure your safety," Moon said.
The government has recruited 12,000 additional firefighters to make up for insufficient firefighters on the front-lines.
Moon said the government will recruit more firefighters next year to keep its pledge of hiring a total of 20,000 firefighters.
Thre president also thanked firefighters for playing a great role in the battle to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'