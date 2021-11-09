Probes launched into suspected tax evasion
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Tuesday it has launched probes into suspected tax evasion by 30 people who pocketed corporate profits for personal gains or handed down wealth to their children by illegal means.
The National Tax Service (NTS) said it has cracked down on corporate chiefs and their family members who allegedly misused corporate profits or made illegal off-shore tax evasions and capital transactions.
Of them, nine people made illegal property-related transactions or traded intangible assets to hand over wealth to their children.
The NTS has collected a combined 9 trillion won (US$7.6 billion) in unpaid taxes from tax evaders who pocketed corporate income or those who passed on wealth to their children in an improper manner over the past four years.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
NCT 127's third studio album becomes triple mln seller
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls using military urea water reserve to help ease supply shortages
-
S. Korea to keep monitoring N. Korean military's moves: ministry