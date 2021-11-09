Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs

All News 09:14 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook left for the United States on Tuesday for talks on semiconductor supply chains, steel tariffs and other pending issues, his office said.

During a three-day stay in Washington, Moon plans to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, as well as other government officials and industry experts, to discuss ways to strengthen economic partnership, according to Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"The two sides are planning to discuss pending trade issues, such as the cooperation in semiconductor supply chains and steel tariffs under the Section 232 rules," the ministry said in a release.

The meetings were to take place right after the Nov. 8 deadline by which the U.S. asked major chipmakers and automakers to share business information to help address the global semiconductor shortage.

South Korea's top two chipmakers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. -- said that they have submitted related information to the U.S. other than "some sensitive data" such as information on their clients.

"The minister is expected to explain those data and related circumstances to the U.S. side, and to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation to help resolve the chips crisis," a ministry official said.

A parking lot of Kia Motors Corp.'s plant in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, is almost empty on Nov. 2, 2021. South Korean carmakers' local and overseas sales dropped for the fourth consecutive month in October amid the supply shortage of semiconductors. (Yonhap)

Steel tariffs have also been a key bilateral issue following a trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union late last month.

The agreement calls for ending a 25 percent tariff by the U.S. on steel imports from the EU and 10 percent on aluminum, and the potential increase in the volume of EU's steel imports to the U.S. has sparked concerns over adverse impacts on South Korea's exports.

"We will push for swift consultations with the U.S. to review and revise Section 232 rules on our steel and aluminum products," the official said.

Under a 2018 deal between Seoul and Washington, the U.S. waives a 25 percent tariff on South Korean steel imports in return for a yearly import quota of 2.63 million tons for Korean steel products, or 70 percent of Seoul's average export volume over the past three years.

This AP photo, released on Oct. 31, 2021, shows U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands after talking to reporters about pausing the trade war over steel and aluminum tariffs during the G-20 leaders summit held on the day in Rome. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Keywords
#semiconductor #steel tariffs #supply chain
