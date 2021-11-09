Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/04 Rain 60

Incheon 10/07 Rain 60

Suwon 09/05 Rain 60

Cheongju 12/06 Sunny 60

Daejeon 13/06 Rain 60

Chuncheon 09/01 Rain 60

Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 11/07 Rain 60

Gwangju 12/07 Rain 30

Jeju 14/11 Sunny 60

Daegu 13/05 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/07 Sunny 10

