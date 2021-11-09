Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/04 Rain 60
Incheon 10/07 Rain 60
Suwon 09/05 Rain 60
Cheongju 12/06 Sunny 60
Daejeon 13/06 Rain 60
Chuncheon 09/01 Rain 60
Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 11/07 Rain 60
Gwangju 12/07 Rain 30
Jeju 14/11 Sunny 60
Daegu 13/05 Cloudy 20
Busan 14/07 Sunny 10
(END)
