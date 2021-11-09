BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstars BTS will hit the stage with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a joint performance of "Butter" at the 2021 American Music Awards.
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion were among the list of AMA performers announced Monday (U.S. time) by the show on its website, along with Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo.
The septet was nominated in three categories -- "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Duo or Group" and "Favorite Pop Song" for "Butter."
It marked their fourth consecutive year to be nominated in the AMAs since 2018, and the K-pop group has won for three years in a row.
The group bagged one trophy -- "Favorite Social Artist" -- in 2018; three awards -- "Favorite Social Artist" "Favorite Duo or Group in Pop/Rock" and "Tour of the Year" in 2019; and two -- "Favorite Favorite Duo or Group in Pop/Rock" and "Favorite Social Artist"-- in 2020.
But it was the first time the act was nominated for the "Artist of the Year," which is considered to be the biggest award of the show.
This year's show will be broadcast live on U.S. ABC TV channel from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
One manager gone, others likely staying put among non-playoff teams in KBO, for now
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
New infections fall below 2,000 in six days, potential uptick worrisome amid eased virus curbs
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'