Military reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,088, the defense ministry said.
Among the new cases were five Army conscripts, including two stationed in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul.
An Army officer based in Jangseong, 308 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive before returning to the base from a vacation.
A civilian employee of the Army based in Goyang, north of Seoul, also contracted the virus after a family member was infected.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 50 patients are still under treatment.
