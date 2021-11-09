KT Q3 net profit up 46.9 pct. to 337.7 bln won
All News 11:12 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 337.7 billion won (US$286.7 million), up 46.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 382.4 billion won, up 30.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.6 percent to 6.21 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
NCT 127's third studio album becomes triple mln seller
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls using military urea water reserve to help ease supply shortages
-
S. Korea to keep monitoring N. Korean military's moves: ministry