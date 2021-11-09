Hanon Systems Q3 net income up 3.4 pct. to 52.6 bln won
All News 13:35 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 52.6 billion won (US$44.7 million), up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 41 percent on-year to 70.6 billion won. Sales decreased 10.4 percent to 1.7 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd day amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Korea-China-Japan university exchange program expands to include ASEAN
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
NCT 127's third studio album becomes triple mln seller
-
BTS-Coldplay collaboration ranks 20th on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
Yoon says he is open to inter-Korean summit, but not 'for show'
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
(2nd LD) Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki
-
S. Korea to import urea water solution from Australia amid supply shortage
-
Premier League attacker ready for any role for nat'l team
-
Yoon leads Lee by almost 12 percentage points in presidential race: survey
-
Navy unveils 3D rendering of envisioned light aircraft carrier
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs