Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae Q3 net profit up 21912.8 pct. to 188.9 bln won

All News 13:43 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 188.9 billion won (US$160.3 million), up 21912.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 307.1 percent on-year to 102.4 billion won. Revenue increased 37.3 percent to 1.66 trillion won.

The operating profit was 1.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!