KEPCO E&C shifts to loss in Q3
All News 14:19 November 09, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 2.7 billion won (US$2.3 million), shifting from a profit of 7.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 8.3 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 14.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 7.5 percent to 88.3 billion won.
(END)
