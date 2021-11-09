Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO E&C shifts to loss in Q3

All News 14:19 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 2.7 billion won (US$2.3 million), shifting from a profit of 7.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 8.3 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 14.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 7.5 percent to 88.3 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!