Hyundai names US UAM subsidiary as Supernal

All News 18:00 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday unveiled the name of its U.S.-based urban air mobility (UAM) subsidiary as it seeks to make a presence in the U.S. future mobility solutions market.

The Washington D.C.-headquartered UAM company named 'Supernal' will establish a research and development facility in California next year, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor Group set up the UAM subsidiary in 2020 and has been in the project to develop an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) in the world's most important automobile market, it said.

Supernal aims to introduce a fully electrified UAM model in 2028 for operations in cities and regional air mobility for intercity operations in 2030, Hyundai said.

UAM is a key future innovation business that can help overcome urban challenges, like traffic congestion, by connecting the sky and the ground.

The group's three major affiliates -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. -- collectively own the UAM company.

This image provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the name and logo of the group's U.S.-based UAM subsidiary. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

