Korea Gas remains in red in Q3

All News 14:24 November 09, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 85.7 billion won (US$72.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the July-September period was 7.8 billion, compared with a loss of 223.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 58.5 percent to 5.37 trillion won.
